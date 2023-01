Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Michael E. Zeliger has entered an appearance for Inpixon Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 13 in California Northern District Court by SML Avvocati P.C. on behalf of Social Positioning Input Systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-08449, Social Positioning Input Systems, LLC v. Inpixon Corporation.

California

January 28, 2023, 1:39 PM