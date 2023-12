News From Law.com

Carey & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit in Connecticut federal court on behalf of a Filipino American employee who alleged he experienced a hostile work environment based on his race and nationality. Justin Gimotea, the plaintiff, brought the lawsuit against employer MillerKnoll Inc., a Michigan-based furniture company, New York Life Insurance and other defendants on Nov. 22.

December 01, 2023, 3:39 PM

