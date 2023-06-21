Social Media Stars Alleged Swindling Saga Spurs Am Law 100 F...

News From Law.com

An Am Law 100 firm partner filed a federal lawsuit over an alleged international investment and real estate fraud that the attorney said was emblematic of how social media influencers promoted cryptocurrencies, except the rap artist endorsed himself and swindled seven figures. David H. Haft, a partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in Fort Lauderdale, represents the plaintiffs, Patrick Muller and Mouna Bouzid, who alleged that Iteb "Swagg Man" Zaibet and multiple other defendants violated civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act law.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 2:40 PM

