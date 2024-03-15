Social Media Ads Inject New Angle in Ozempic Cases: Its Goin...

News From Law.com

The proliferation of social media advertising for Ozempic and related drugs will be a big focus in the lawsuits against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Ozempic and other drugs, such as Wygovy, were designed for diabetes but are popular for weight loss, particularly on TikTok. Plaintiffs' lawyers insist the ads downplay the risks and, when involving telehealth providers like Noom, fail to provide adequate informed consent of patients. The defendants insist they have no role in ads from third parties.

Health Care

March 15, 2024, 3:40 PM

