New Suit - Contract

Winthrop & Weinstine filed a lawsuit alleging breach of implied warranty Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Social LLC. The suit takes aim at Milwaukee Brewing Co. for allegedly providing the plaintiff with 35,000 cases of defective canned products which would spontaneously explode. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-12014, Social, LLC v. Milwaukee Brewing Company, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2022, 4:43 PM