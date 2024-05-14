Soccer Through and Through: This Ballard Spahr Partner Just ...

News From Law.com

Soccer runs in Ballard Spahr private client practice leader Heike Sulllivan's blood, if her family's ties to the Philadelphia Union are any indicator. Fans of the sport are certainly familiar with the Sullivans, especially with the meteoric rise of Heike's youngest son, 14 year old Cavan, as one of the world's top soccer prospects and now a player for the Philadelphia Union after cutting a deal to play with the team before joining Manchester City when he turns 18. Heike herself was also a soccer star, playing for the University of Pennsylvania during her undergraduate years and subsequently marrying another Penn soccer alumnus, Brendan Sullivan.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 14, 2024, 1:45 PM

nature of claim: /