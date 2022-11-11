New Suit - Trade Secrets

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of global security service provider SOC LLC, a Day & Zimmermann Group Inc. subsidiary. The complaint targets former SOC executives, Billy Max Conner II and David Ray Johnson, for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01280, SOC LLC et al v. Conner II et al.

Cybersecurity

November 11, 2022, 7:36 AM