New Suit - Employment

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of an outside sales representative, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated due to his Brazilian nationality. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00295, Sobrinho v. ADP, Inc.

Business Services

April 28, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Marcello Sobrinho

Plaintiffs

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

ADP, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination