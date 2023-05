Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Maserati North America Inc. and Midway/HFCA LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Prestige Legal Solutions on behalf of the purchaser of a 2022 Maserati vehicle. The case is 8:23-cv-00925, Sobrie v. Maserati North America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation et al.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenzo R. Sobrie

defendants

Maserati North America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

Midway/Hfca LLC, a business entity

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract