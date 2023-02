News From Law.com

The recent announcement that Detroit-based, Am Law 200 firm Clark Hill would be absorbing Conrad O'Brien marks the end of a highly regarded litigation firm that had been a mainstay in the Philadelphia legal market for nearly 40 years. Some midsize firm leaders say they are being bombarded with proposed merger talks from larger firms, and recruiters, too, say interest in Philadelphia seems to be high.

Pennsylvania

February 21, 2023, 2:21 PM