New Suit - Trademark

Sobeck Enterprises Inc. d/b/a 'Chicken Shack' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Prettyy Tastee Chicken Shack LLC on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Brooks Kushman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12599, Sobeck Enterprises Inc. v. Prettyy Tastee Chicken Shack LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 28, 2022, 4:13 PM