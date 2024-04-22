Soaring Sugar Prices Not So Sweet: Antitrust Class Actions S...

News From Law.com

Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice failed to block a $315 million merger between United States Sugar Corp. and Imperial Sugar Co., antitrust lawyers have lodged nearly two dozen class actions at the sugar industry. The lawsuits, primarily filed in Minnesota, New York and Florida, allege that several sugar producers conspired to fix prices by sharing competitively sensitive information through an industry analyst, citing emails from the DOJ's case, though the defendants insisted they only provided public information.

Delaware

April 22, 2024, 2:04 PM

