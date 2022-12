New Suit - Employment

Hasbro, the toy and game company, was sued Tuesday in Rhode Island District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by the Law Offices of Jeffrey M. Sheehan on behalf of Joseph Soares, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after working as a Hasbro client support technician for 24 years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00450, Soares v. Hasbro, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 20, 2022, 6:48 PM