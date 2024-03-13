So You Want to Start Your Own Law Firm. Now What? | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Trial lawyer Courtland Reichman has learned a lot about launching and managing a law firm since he co-founded the national trial boutique Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg in 2018. However, there's only one thing he would have done differently."If I had known how much demand there was for doing things differently, for exceptional trial boutiques—I wish I would have done it sooner," said Reichman, who spun his practice off in a 13-lawyer group from McKool Smith.

March 13, 2024, 11:45 AM

