This morning's Litigation Daily column muses on a recent video Judge Scott Schlegel of Louisiana's Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal posted to his must-follow [sch]Legal Tech substack. The video shows Schlegel discussing a recent hearing considering whether current federal rules are adequate to address AI-enhanced evidence. Schlegel reveals in the last few seconds of the video he created it in fewer than five minutes using AI.

May 01, 2024, 7:30 AM

