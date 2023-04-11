So Many Unanswered Questions: Broward Lawyer Suing Over NFL ...

News From Law.com

A South Florida lawyer is set to take on 14 defendants in the death of an NFL player, who was struck and killed by a dump truck about a year ago on a stretch of highway in Broward County. The lawsuit claims former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. might have been the victim of a crime the night before his death. "It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy," Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm wrote in the lawsuit.

April 11, 2023, 1:27 PM

