So Hot You Cant Breathe. Rare Damages Trial Begins for Orego...

A second trial involving wildfires that tore through Oregon over Labor Day 2020 began on Tuesday, with nine survivors asking for economic and non-economic damages. A jury last year found PacifiCorp liable for four of the wildfires and awarded $72 million to 17 class representatives, then added $18 million each in punitive damages. This trial is the first of three consolidated damages trials this year. Plaintiffs' lawyer Nicholas Rosinia, of Edelson, asked for at least $45 million in non-economic damages.

January 09, 2024, 3:29 PM

