So Hostile and Unpleasant: Lawsuit Claims to Reveal How John...

News From Law.com

A new lawsuit in Miami state court claims to reveal how the bare-knuckle business style of one of the wealthiest attorneys in the country led to his acquisition of the "LifeWallet'' assets that have become vital to maximizing his company's Wall Street and NIL investments. Scott M. Dimond and Lorenz Michel Prüss, partners at Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein in Miami, are among the lawyers who represent the plaintiffs, Norberto Menendez and three of his companies. The defendants include John H. Ruiz and his companies, MSP Recovery LLC and MSP Recovery Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 06, 2023, 4:17 PM