Erin A. Shackelford of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA and the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed March 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former patient service specialist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:23-cv-00269, Snyder v. Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Education

May 11, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Snyder

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer LLC

defendants

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination