New Suit - Personal Injury

United Airlines was sued Friday in California Northern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The lawsuit was filed by Schneberg Law and Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Priscilla Snyder, who contends she sustained injuries from an item of luggage that fell on her from an overhead storage bin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02473, Snyder v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 20, 2023, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Priscilla Snyder

Plaintiffs

Schneberg Law PC

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel