New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation were sued Monday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The lawsuit was brought by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the purchaser of a 2021 Thor Palazzo motorhome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00020, Snyder v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 10, 2023, 5:41 AM