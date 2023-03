Who Got The Work

Adam P. McMillen of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Matthew Howell in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 24 in Utah District Court by pro se plaintiff Raymond Max Snyder. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, is 4:23-cv-00008, Snyder v. Sixth Judicial District Court et al.

Utah

March 10, 2023, 7:28 AM