New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Moody Law Firm and the Casey Jones Law Firm on behalf of a railroad electrician, who contends that Norfolk wrongfully refused to allow him to return to work two months after having brain surgery, despite being cleared without restrictions by three different specialist. According to the suit, the plaintiff is also seeking redress for losing time towards his pensions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00059, Snyder v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

April 05, 2023, 4:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Snyder

Plaintiffs

Moody Law Firm

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA