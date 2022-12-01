New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit over company's prescription drug Tepezza Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by DiCello Levitt on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that the medication caused permanent hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06747, Snyder v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 01, 2022, 4:55 PM