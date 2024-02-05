Who Got The Work

Justin M. Dean of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 22 in Kansas District Court by Murphy, Kinney, & Sumy on behalf of a finance manager who contends that she was forced to resign after being subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 2:23-cv-02564, Snyder v. Hendrick Automotive Group, LLC et al.

Automotive

February 05, 2024, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Asma Snyder

Plaintiffs

Murphy & Kinney, LLC

Murphy & Kinney, & Sumy, LLC

defendants

Hendrick Automotive Group, LLC

Hendrick Corporation, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination