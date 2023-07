New Suit

American Family Insurance Group, Judge Alex Goble of Sevier County and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Raymond Max Snyder in connection with underlying fraud litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00056, Snyder v. Goble et al.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Raymond Max Snyder

defendants

American Family Insurance

Alex Goble

Brandt Deaton

Casey Jewkes

Lauara Ann Lisk

Shawn B. Meador

Stewart Harmon

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation