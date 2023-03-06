Who Got The Work

Colin D. Dougherty, Ely Goldin and Richard Lynn from Fox Rothschild have stepped in as defense counsel to home care agency Aging With Comfort Inc. and its owner Gentiana Canole in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Jan. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a caregiver who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-00253, Snyder v. Aging With Comfort, Inc et al.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 5:56 AM