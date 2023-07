Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Hart on Friday removed a class action against Occidental Petroleum, a Texas-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, to New Mexico District Court. The suit, which concerns payment of oil-and-gas proceeds, was filed by Nix Patterson LLP; Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters & Webber; and Stout & Stout. The case is 1:23-cv-00636, Snyder Ranches, Inc. v. Oxy USA Inc.

Energy

July 29, 2023, 1:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Snyder Ranches, Inc.

defendants

Oxy USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract