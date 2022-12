Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cooper Levenson on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kroger and Smith's Food & Drug Centers to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Henness & Haight on behalf of Ernie Snyder, Sandford Snyder and Stephen Snyder. The case is 2:22-cv-02029, Snyder et al. v. Smith's Food & Drug Centers Inc. et al.