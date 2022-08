Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burns White on Thursday removed a bad faith insurance lawsuit against National General Assurance Company to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Hewitt & Salvatore on behalf of Nancy Snuffer. The case is 2:22-cv-00355, Snuffer et al v. National General Assurance Company.

Insurance

August 27, 2022, 1:36 PM