Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ruby Dog Holdings to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint, over claims to real property, was filed by Jackson Kelly on behalf of Snowshoe Mountain Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-00018, Snowshoe Mountain, Inc. v. RubyDog Holdings, LLC.

Real Estate

November 23, 2022, 2:58 PM