New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was slapped with a lawsuit alleging breach of vendor agreement Thursday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Kirton McConkie on behalf of Snowie, a seller of shaved ice confections and related products which accuses the defendant of failing to pay an outstanding balance and harming Snowie's reputation by misrepresenting items as out of stock on the defendant's digital platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00151, Snowie v. Bed Bath & Beyond.