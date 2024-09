News From Law.com

Cloud storage platform Snowflake fielded a torrent of class actions across multiple states in August over a massive data breach that impacted more than 165 organizations and their customers. At least 15 complaints were filed in Montana, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and California on behalf of plaintiffs whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised by a series of cyberattacks targeting Snowflake.

September 10, 2024