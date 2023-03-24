New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Seeger Weiss, contends that the electric motors in 2014-2017 Mercedes B-Class electric vehicles degrade and fail, leaving the vehicles inoperable. According to the complaint, liquid coolant leaks around the drive shaft and into the electric drive unit causing corrosion of certain components, including the rotor, the rotor windings and the bearings in the motor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01681, Snowdy et al v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Abraham Dean Liou

Brandon Waiss

Dell Jones

Kelsey Clifford

Richard Ramdhanny

Stephen Snowdy

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

Mercedes-Benz Group AG f/k/a Daimler AG

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct