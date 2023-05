Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against TD Bank to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by the Reiter Law Firm on behalf of Sylvia F. Snowden, pursues claims that the defendant failed to protect Snowden from wire transfer fraud. The case is 1:23-cv-01484, Snowden v. TD Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Sylvia F Snowden

defendants

TD Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct