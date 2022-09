Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against American Eagle Outfitters and Life Insurance Co. of North America to Kansas District Court. The complaint, over disability benefits, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Shane Snowden. The case is 2:22-cv-02367, Snowden v. Life Insurance Co. of North America et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 12:49 PM