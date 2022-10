Who Got The Work

Daniel B. Boatright of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for American Eagle Outfitters in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, over disability benefits, was filed Sept. 9 in Kansas District Court by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Shane Snowden. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson, is 2:22-cv-02367, Snowden v. Life Insurance Company of North America et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 31, 2022, 7:18 AM