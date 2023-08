New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Chevron was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Allred Maroko & Goldberg on behalf of a former design engineer who was allegedly denied a promotion to reliability engineering manager after being deemed 'not fit for duty' due to an aneurysm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06302, Snookal v. Chevron USA Inc.

Energy

August 03, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Snookal

Plaintiffs

Allred Maroko And Goldberg

defendants

Chevron USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination