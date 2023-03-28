Who Got The Work

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partners Barry H. Berke, Kristopher B. Kastens, Darren LaVerne and Jennifer S. Windom have stepped in as defense counsel to Silicon Valley Bank's CFO Daniel J. Beck in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses SVB of failing to inform investors that rising interest rates over the past two years, plus SVB's catering to risky tech startups and venture capital firms, increased the likelihood of a liquidity crisis and bank run. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-01173, Snook v. SVB Financial Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Elliot Snook

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

SVB Financial Group

Daniel J. Beck

Greg W. Becker

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws