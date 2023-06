Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against IQVIA Holdings, a health technology and clinical research company headquartered in North Carolina, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by McHenry Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff alleging disability bias. The case is 3:23-cv-02749, Sniecinski v. IQVIA, Inc.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Sniecinski

defendants

IQVIA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches