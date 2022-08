Who Got The Work

Hector R. Rivera and Brooke Chastain Juan of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer have entered appearances for Prudential Financial in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, for long-term disability benefits claims, was filed June 27 in Florida Middle District Court by Coffman Law on behalf of JoAnn Snider. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:22-cv-01467, Snider v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 7:06 AM