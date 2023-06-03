New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Snider Tire Inc. The suit seeks a court order barring the plaintiff's former business development manager from misappropriating or disclosing the plaintiff's confidential information and trade secrets. According to the complaint, the defendant improperly accessed Snider's computer network following his resignation and is using misappropriated information to benefit a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-02407, Snider Tire Inc v. Nelson.

Automotive

June 03, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Snider Tire Inc

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

Jonathan Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract