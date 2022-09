Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Atwood and Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ricoh USA Inc. to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by Lehmann Major List on behalf of former Ricoh employee, Gary Snell, who contends that he was never reimbursed for work related expenses. The case is 1:22-cv-00351, Snell v. Ricoh USA, Inc.

Technology

September 08, 2022, 5:32 AM