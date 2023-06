Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bennett, Schechter, Arcuri & Will on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and other defendants to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorneys Stephanie A. Palmer and R. Lawrence LaPlante on behalf of Hodges M. Sneed. The case is 5:23-cv-00776, Sneed v. YRC Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 28, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Hodges M. Sneed

Plaintiffs

Office Of Robert F. Julian

Office Of Robert L. Laplante

defendants

Yellow Corporation

YRC Enterprise Services, Inc.

YRC Inc.

Kevin J. Cordillo

New Penn Motor Express, Inc.

New Penn Motor Express, LLC

One Yellow

YRC Express Corp.

YRC Yellow

defendant counsels

Bennett, Schechter, Arcuri & Will LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision