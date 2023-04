Removed To Federal Court

Hartline Barger LLP removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target and Crown Equipment Corp. Friday to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Montgomery Law on behalf of a Target employee claiming injuries from a defective Crown forklift. The case is 3:23-cv-00743, Sneed v. Crown Equipment Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Deavrin Sneed

Plaintiffs

Montgomery Law PLLC

defendants

Target Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation

defendant counsels

Hartline Barger LLP

The Peavler Group

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims