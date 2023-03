New Suit - Contract

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Snaptech LLC, an Atlanta-based software firm and business consultancy. The complaint takes aim at QuantumRhino Inc. for alleged non-payment of fees owed for software development services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00919, Snaptech, LLC v. QuantumRhino, Inc.

Technology

March 04, 2023, 11:31 AM