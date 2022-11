News From Law.com

Two new Court of Chancery complaints have been filed claiming a Delaware corporation put an officer exculpation amendment in place without giving shareholders a chance to vote. The suits filed Wednesday and Thursday bring California-based Snap Inc. to join Fox Corp. in having holders of typically non-voting stock claim they should have had their say on officer exculpation, which became legal in Delaware this summer.

Delaware

November 17, 2022, 5:03 PM