New Suit - Trademark

Snap-on Inc., a manufacturer of high-end tools and equipment, sued Aston Technologies Inc. and Jeff Z. Xu Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by DLA Piper, accuses the defendants of misleading customers into believing that their wheel alignment equipment incorporates the plaintiff's 'John Bean' products, when it does not. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00789, Snap-On Incorporated v. Aston Technologies, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 17, 2023, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Snap-On Incorporated

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Aston Technologies, Inc.

Jeff Z. Xu

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims