New Suit - Class Action

Corporate communications advisor JNR Inc. was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah & Bochetto & Lentz, accuses the defendant of recording telephone conversations with clients without their consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02254, Snader et al. v. JNR Inc.

Business Services

December 16, 2022, 6:04 PM