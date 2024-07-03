Attorneys from White & Case have entered appearances for 2022 Sagent M&C d/b/a Sagent Lending Technologies in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed June 17 in California Northern District Court by the Boesch Law Group and Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on behalf of SN Servicing Corp, accuses the defendant of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into using its software services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-03642, SN Servicing Corporation v. 2022 Sagent M&C, LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
July 03, 2024, 12:59 PM