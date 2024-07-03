Who Got The Work

Attorneys from White & Case have entered appearances for 2022 Sagent M&C d/b/a Sagent Lending Technologies in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed June 17 in California Northern District Court by the Boesch Law Group and Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on behalf of SN Servicing Corp, accuses the defendant of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into using its software services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-03642, SN Servicing Corporation v. 2022 Sagent M&C, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2024, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

SN Servicing Corporation

Plaintiffs

The Boesch Law Group

Boesch Law Group

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Defendants

2022 Sagent M&C, LLC

defendant counsels

White & Case

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract